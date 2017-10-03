Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Northrop Grumman Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman Corporation 9.20% 39.22% 8.74% Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman Corporation 0 6 7 1 2.64 Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors 553 2277 2426 91 2.38

Northrop Grumman Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $276.01, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Northrop Grumman Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Northrop Grumman Corporation pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman Corporation pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman Corporation has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman Corporation has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman Corporation $25.19 billion $3.80 billion 22.24 Northrop Grumman Corporation Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 80.96

Northrop Grumman Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Northrop Grumman Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services. The Company’s Aerospace Systems segment is engaged in the design, development, integration and production of manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics and other systems/subsystems. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, international, federal civil and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides logistics solutions supporting the full life cycle of platforms and systems for global defense and federal-civil customers.

