Northern Trust Corp Has $72.53 Million Position in Enersys (ENS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Enersys worth $72,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enersys by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Enersys (NYSE ENS) opened at 69.01 on Tuesday. Enersys has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.77 million. Enersys had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enersys will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Enersys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

