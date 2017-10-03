Northern Trust Corp Buys 764,098 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.22% of Valley National Bancorp worth $69,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 222.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE VLY) opened at 12.10 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 39,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $470,385.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,343.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

