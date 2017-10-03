Northern Trust Corp Acquires 57,497 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.94% of ABM Industries worth $67,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 35,805.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 236.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,414,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,970,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,079.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 416,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,261,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 333,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries Incorporated alerts:

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/northern-trust-corp-acquires-57497-shares-of-abm-industries-incorporated-abm.html.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) opened at 42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $45.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.86%.

In other news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $38,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,070.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 632 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $28,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,099 shares of company stock worth $699,995 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.