Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer Holdings worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Energizer Holdings by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer Holdings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Energizer Holdings by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other Energizer Holdings news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $266,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,361.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.43 per share, for a total transaction of $227,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,212 shares of company stock worth $1,297,839. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) opened at 46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.37.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 529.84%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nordea-investment-management-ab-trims-holdings-in-energizer-holdings-inc-enr.html.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.