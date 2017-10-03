Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.17 Million in Neff Corporation (NEFF) Stock

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Neff Corporation (NYSE:NEFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.29% of Neff Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neff Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Neff Corporation in the second quarter worth about $3,826,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neff Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neff Corporation by 76.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Neff Corporation by 17.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 195,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neff Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nordea-investment-management-ab-invests-2-17-million-in-neff-corporation-neff-stock.html.

Shares of Neff Corporation (NYSE NEFF) opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Neff Corporation has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $26.45.

Neff Corporation (NYSE:NEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Neff Corporation had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neff Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEFF. ValuEngine cut Neff Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neff Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Neff Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neff Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Neff Corporation Company Profile

Neff Corporation is an equipment rental company. The Company offers an array of equipment rental solutions for its customer base, including infrastructure, non-residential construction, oil and gas, and residential construction customers. Its fleet of equipment includes earthmoving, material handling, aerial and other rental equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Neff Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neff Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.