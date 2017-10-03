Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.10 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 70,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,204,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,778,000 after acquiring an additional 222,965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.10 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-2-10-million-holdings-in-national-fuel-gas-company-nfg.html.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE NFG) opened at 57.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.