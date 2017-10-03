Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.04 Million Position in Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brunswick Corporation were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brunswick Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 413,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brunswick Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other Brunswick Corporation news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 57.44 on Tuesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Brunswick Corporation Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

