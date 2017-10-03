Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Position Decreased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lessened its holdings in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 716,063 shares during the period. Noble Energy comprises about 1.0% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 1.25% of Noble Energy worth $167,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) traded down 0.60% on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,307 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.28 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Noble Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Noble Energy Inc. will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noble Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

