Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NXST) Receives $78.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 641,240 shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $38,538,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $198,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,682 shares of company stock valued at $58,308,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) traded up 1.23% on Friday, reaching $61.70. 884,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $626.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Nexstar Broadcasting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 139.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Broadcasting Group will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $51.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.
