Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.8539834647694 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) traded up 0.99% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. 3,461,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $20.20 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Newmont Mining Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $73,436.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $37,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,830.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,036,828. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

