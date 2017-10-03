NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NewMarket Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.0212762481046 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get NewMarket Corporation alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewMarket Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) opened at 428.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.81. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $386.90 and a 12 month high of $483.86.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.44). NewMarket Corporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewMarket Corporation will post $20.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NewMarket Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/newmarket-corporation-neu-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About NewMarket Corporation

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.