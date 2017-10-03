Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 271.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $193.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Vetr cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $690,303.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $90,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,329,386.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,651. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 187.65 on Tuesday. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $187.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

