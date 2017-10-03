New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in First Data Corporation (FDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of First Data Corporation worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Data Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Data Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Data Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Data Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Data Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data Corporation alerts:

Shares of First Data Corporation (FDC) opened at 17.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. First Data Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.74.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. First Data Corporation had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Data Corporation news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 31,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $575,681.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,997.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan acquired 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $632,196.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,340,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,717,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 340,217 shares of company stock worth $6,139,786 and sold 151,830 shares worth $2,754,035. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded First Data Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Data Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in First Data Corporation (FDC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-first-data-corporation-fdc.html.

First Data Corporation Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.