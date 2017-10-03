New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.20 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of LivaNova PLC worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC by 16,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,077,000 after buying an additional 2,576,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC by 74.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,817,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,118,000 after buying an additional 2,063,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LivaNova PLC by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,026,000 after buying an additional 662,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,089,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,515,000 after buying an additional 354,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC by 144.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ LIVN) opened at 71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.75 million. LivaNova PLC had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $190,860. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on LivaNova PLC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

