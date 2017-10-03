New York Community Bancorp (NYB) versus FS Bancorp (FSBW) Critical Analysis

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYB) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Community Bancorp and FS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FS Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.01%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. New York Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. FS Bancorp pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 6.88% 0.95% FS Bancorp 19.55% 15.55% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $60.75 million 2.42 $12.56 million $4.30 11.71

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats New York Community Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Banking Operations segment serves consumers and businesses by offering and servicing a range of loan and deposit products and other financial services. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates, aggregates, sells and services one- to four-family mortgage loans. Mortgage loan products consist of agency-conforming, fixed and adjustable-rate loans and, to a lesser extent, jumbo loans, for the purpose of purchasing or refinancing one- to four-family homes. The Community Bank is a chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Community Bank had 225 branches operating through seven local divisions.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a relationship-driven community bank. The Bank offers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and various industries within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It offers a range of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by income producing properties, including retail centers, warehouses and office buildings located in the market areas. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

