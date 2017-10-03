TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Look Vision Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Look Vision Group from C$31.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get New Look Vision Group Inc alerts:

New Look Vision Group (TSE BCI) opened at 34.00 on Monday. New Look Vision Group has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.22 million and a P/E ratio of 51.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New Look Vision Group Inc (BCI) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/new-look-vision-group-inc-bci-receives-buy-rating-from-td-securities.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In related news, Director Martial Gagné sold 13,300 shares of New Look Vision Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$445,550.00. Also, Director John Richard Macleod sold 35,630 shares of New Look Vision Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.59, for a total value of C$1,161,181.70. Insiders sold a total of 54,530 shares of company stock worth $1,796,134 in the last ninety days.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc is a Canada-based provider of eye care products and services. The Company’s products include sunglasses, eyeglasses, ophthalmic glasses and contact lenses. It has four main banners: New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and iVision. New Look Eyewear banner operates over 80 stores in the major cities of the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa Region.

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.