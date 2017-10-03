NeuroDerm Ltd. (NDRM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroDerm Ltd. (NASDAQ:NDRM) by 55,181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,473 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.42% of NeuroDerm worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDRM. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of NeuroDerm by 18.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 808,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroDerm in the first quarter valued at about $7,646,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroDerm in the first quarter valued at about $7,588,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroDerm in the first quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroDerm by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

NDRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on NeuroDerm in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on NeuroDerm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NeuroDerm in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroDerm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeuroDerm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuroDerm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NeuroDerm Ltd. (NASDAQ:NDRM) opened at 38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company’s market cap is $1.03 billion. NeuroDerm Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

