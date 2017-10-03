Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Insider Sells $422,702.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $422,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Flint Obrien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Christopher Flint Obrien sold 52,817 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $3,036,977.50.

On Thursday, July 27th, Christopher Flint Obrien sold 8,734 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $436,700.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) traded up 0.19% on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. 677,413 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $5.46 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.44) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

