NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vetr cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.04 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ NTES) traded up 1.990% on Tuesday, reaching $271.895. The company had a trading volume of 358,564 shares. NetEase has a 12 month low of $211.11 and a 12 month high of $337.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

