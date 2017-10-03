NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ NEO) opened at 11.13 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $883.59 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison L. Hannah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,406.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

