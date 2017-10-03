Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider James L. Herbert Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,212 shares in the company, valued at $67,752,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ NEOG) opened at 79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. Neogen Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Neogen Corporation had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub lowered Neogen Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Neogen Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Corporation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

