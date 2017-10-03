Natl Express Grp (NXPGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natl Express Grp (NASDAQ:NXPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “
Shares of Natl Express Grp (NXPGF) opened at 4.633540 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.257047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Natl Express Grp has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $4.67.
