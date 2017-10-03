Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natl Express Grp (NASDAQ:NXPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

Get Natl Express Grp alerts:

Shares of Natl Express Grp (NXPGF) opened at 4.633540 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.257047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Natl Express Grp has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $4.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/natl-express-grp-nxpgf-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natl Express Grp (NXPGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natl Express Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natl Express Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.