Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Versum Materials worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,187,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Versum Materials by 3,827.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,073,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,043,000 after buying an additional 7,867,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Versum Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,198,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Versum Materials by 38.8% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,413,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 1,234,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Versum Materials by 39.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 1,207,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Versum Materials Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Versum Materials in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Versum Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on Versum Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Aegis raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Jacques M. Croisetiere purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,536. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE VSM) opened at 39.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. Versum Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Versum Materials had a negative return on equity of 261.88% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Versum Materials Inc. (VSM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nationwide-fund-advisors-boosts-stake-in-versum-materials-inc-vsm.html.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.