National Steel (SID) & POSCO (PKX) Head-To-Head Review

National Steel (NYSE: SID) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Steel and POSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Steel 0 1 0 0 2.00 POSCO 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Steel and POSCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Steel $5.14 billion 0.81 $919.47 million $0.25 12.32 POSCO $50.91 billion 0.44 $6.18 billion $5.58 12.60

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than National Steel. National Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Steel and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Steel N/A N/A N/A POSCO 3.60% 4.41% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

National Steel has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of National Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. National Steel does not pay a dividend. POSCO pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Steel has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

POSCO beats National Steel on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Steel Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas. The construction segment includes planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings, both in Korea and overseas. The others segment includes power generation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics, and network and system integration.

