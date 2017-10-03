Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 82.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 108,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 112,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) traded down 0.1908% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.8129. The company had a trading volume of 814,524 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.0155 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nadler-financial-group-inc-sells-130-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.