Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Receives $12.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Nabors Industries Ltd. alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 312,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Mitchell Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Group Inc. now owns 2,704,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 925,140 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 117.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 131,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-receives-12-95-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE NBR) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 6,644,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The firm’s market cap is $2.23 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -9.41%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.