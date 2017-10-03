Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apache Corporation (APA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache Corporation were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,266,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 86,466 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 152,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 14,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Lawrence purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,241.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,528.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,094. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apache Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Apache Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Apache Corporation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apache Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Apache Corporation (APA) opened at 45.72 on Tuesday. Apache Corporation has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm’s market cap is $17.42 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Apache Corporation’s payout ratio is -4,997.50%.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

