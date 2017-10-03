Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LifePoint Health worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LifePoint Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LifePoint Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LifePoint Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifePoint Health in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) opened at 58.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. LifePoint Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health, Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPNT. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded LifePoint Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other LifePoint Health news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,841 shares in the company, valued at $28,616,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

