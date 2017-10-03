M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVLT. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level 3 Communications by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Level 3 Communications by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Level 3 Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $70,269.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Ryan sold 5,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $350,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mt-bank-corp-sells-1030-shares-of-level-3-communications-inc-lvlt.html.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.