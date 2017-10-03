M&T Bank Corp Has $992,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7,684.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,457,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,951,000 after buying an additional 74,458 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,355,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,040,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,575,000 after buying an additional 475,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,572,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ LSTR) opened at 99.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $100.28.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $870.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

