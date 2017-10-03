Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,851,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,965 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 3.7% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 4.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $594,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,143,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 795,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 82,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,973,000 after buying an additional 610,650 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions Inc. alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) traded down 0.65% on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 210,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.60%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-shares-sold-by-orbis-allan-gray-ltd.html.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $2,254,393.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,402.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $623,731.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.