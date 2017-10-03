Monsanto Company (MON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monsanto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.47). Monsanto posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 642.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monsanto will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monsanto.

Several brokerages have commented on MON. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

In related news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,717,479.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,439. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monsanto during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Monsanto during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monsanto during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Monsanto by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monsanto by 3.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.69. 2,136,196 shares of the stock traded hands. Monsanto has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

