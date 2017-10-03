Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 637.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,056.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-shares-sold-by-pitcairn-co.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.