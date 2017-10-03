Moelis & Company (MC) Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Moelis & worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Moelis & by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Moelis & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Moelis & in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Moelis & from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Moelis & from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) opened at 43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.90. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Moelis & (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Moelis & had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

