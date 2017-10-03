MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,375,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 793,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 302.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 321,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 241,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc. alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 102.84 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mml-investors-services-llc-takes-position-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $263,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,567.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.