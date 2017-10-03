MML Investors Services LLC Invests $273,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,403.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,572,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,197,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 559,342 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,960,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 875,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $934,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $521,569.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $3,224,208. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 49.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.19 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

