Mizuho Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xcel Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Xcel Energy (XEL) opened at 47.36 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Daniel Yohannes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

