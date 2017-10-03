Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at $54,569,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

