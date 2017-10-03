Miles Capital Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)

Miles Capital Inc. held its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA alerts:

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) traded up 1.343% on Tuesday, reaching $13.955. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,634 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.188 and a beta of 1.63. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Miles Capital Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/miles-capital-inc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-itau-unibanco-banco-holding-sa-itub.html.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.