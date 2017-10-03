Miles Capital Inc. Continues to Hold Position in BP p.l.c. (BP)

Miles Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in BP p.l.c. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BP p.l.c. by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. during the second quarter worth $116,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. by 21.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BP p.l.c. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 target price on BP p.l.c. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BP p.l.c. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP p.l.c. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BP p.l.c. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

BP p.l.c. (BP) traded up 0.586% on Tuesday, reaching $38.615. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,375 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.695 and a beta of 0.95. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). BP p.l.c. had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $56.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. BP p.l.c.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.96%.

BP p.l.c. Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

