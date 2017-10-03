Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) opened at 32.30 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/midland-states-bancorp-inc-msbi-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,455 shares of company stock valued at $44,107. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 213,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.