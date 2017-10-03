Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stake Lowered by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Microsoft Corporation makes up 2.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $132,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr cut Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.32 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded down 0.3678% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.3356. 5,014,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $572.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.4301 and a beta of 1.01.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.78%.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,097,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

