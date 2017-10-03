Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Get Microsoft Corporation alerts:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 74.61 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/microsoft-corporation-msft-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $507,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,080 shares in the company, valued at $40,261,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Microsoft Corporation by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 395.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,139,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,319,271,000 after buying an additional 4,699,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.