Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ MCHP) opened at 90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.54%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $109,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $251,893.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,829 shares of company stock valued at $561,905. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

