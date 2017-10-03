MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) traded down 0.12% on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,458 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/mfs-charter-income-trust-mcr-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.