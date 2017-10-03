MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,563 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 61.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

