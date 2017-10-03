Metro, Inc. (MRU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metro from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Metro from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.80.

Metro (TSE MRU) opened at 42.36 on Friday. Metro has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meats, frozen foods, bakery and deli products, and pastry and charcutery products, as well as perishable products.

