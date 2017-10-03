Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) CFO Gerald M. Haines II Sells 2,500 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ MRCY) opened at 52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, July 7th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

