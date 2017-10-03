Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG initiated coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a €120.00 ($141.18) price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.61 ($128.95).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA (FRA MRK) opened at 95.478 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €89.00 and a 52 week high of €115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of €41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.890.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €109.00 by Commerzbank Ag” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/merck-kgaa-mrk-pt-set-at-109-00-by-commerzbank-ag.html.

About Merck KGaA

.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.